BRIEF-India's Pfizer Ltd signs deal to buy Neksium brand from AstraZeneca AB, Sweden
* Says entered into an acquisition agreement with AstraZeneca AB, Sweden
MUMBAI, April 25 Indian chana futures fell on Thursday on weak local demand, rise in supplies from the new season crop and on expectations of higher output.
* The May contract was 0.71 percent lower at 3,520 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0913 GMT.
* "Supplies have risen from major producing states. Output estimates are also high because of higher acreage and good yield," said a Mumbai-based analyst.
* However, some concerns over yields and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside. Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, received unseasonal rainfall in February.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 14 rupees to 3,486 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have increased from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)
Cash Spot Cash Tom Tom Next --------------------------------------------------------------- Bid/Ask Bid/Ask Bid/Ask (in IST) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.83% 02.83% 02.83% (May 30) 1000 01.00/03.00 00.50/01.50 00.50/01.50 02.82% 02.82% 02.82% ----------------------