MUMBAI, April 25 Indian chana futures fell on Thursday on weak local demand, rise in supplies from the new season crop and on expectations of higher output.

* The May contract was 0.71 percent lower at 3,520 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0913 GMT.

* "Supplies have risen from major producing states. Output estimates are also high because of higher acreage and good yield," said a Mumbai-based analyst.

* However, some concerns over yields and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside. Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, received unseasonal rainfall in February.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 14 rupees to 3,486 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have increased from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)