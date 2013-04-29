MUMBAI, April 29 Indian chana futures fell on Monday, tracking bearish cues from spot where demand was weak amid higher supplies and on expectations of higher output.

* The May contract was 0.61 percent lower at 3,449 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0834 GMT.

* "Arrivals from the new season crop have increased from Rajasthan and are likely to keep prices under pressure," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* However, some concerns over yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside. Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, received unseasonal rainfall in February.

* Reddy expects the May contract to take support at 3,400 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 40 rupees to 3,422 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have increased from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)