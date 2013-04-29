BRIEF-Technvision Ventures approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD
* Says approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD of Co.
MUMBAI, April 29 Indian chana futures fell on Monday, tracking bearish cues from spot where demand was weak amid higher supplies and on expectations of higher output.
* The May contract was 0.61 percent lower at 3,449 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0834 GMT.
* "Arrivals from the new season crop have increased from Rajasthan and are likely to keep prices under pressure," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* However, some concerns over yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside. Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, received unseasonal rainfall in February.
* Reddy expects the May contract to take support at 3,400 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 40 rupees to 3,422 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have increased from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)
* Says approves reappointment of Veena Gundavelli as MD of Co.
(Add details, updates prices) By Ambar Warrick May 31 Asian currencies rose on Wednesday as strong manufacturing data from China coupled with a risk-happy market environment spurred interest in emerging currencies, with the Chinese yuan jumping to its highest in six-and-a-half months. The Chinese yuan shot up as trading resumed following an extended weekend, rising about 0.4 percent against the dollar. The currency posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in over four