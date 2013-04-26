MUMBAI, April 26 Indian chana futures snapped a five-day losing streak on Friday on bargain-buying, though subdued trade in spot markets, rise in supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output limited the upside.

* The May contract was 0.43 percent higher at 3,516 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0855 GMT.

* "A bounce-back was expected because prices were falling from last five days. Any sharp upside is unlikely as supplies are high in the market," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 32 rupees to 3,454 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, some concerns over yields and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside. Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, received unseasonal rainfall in February.

* Acharya expects the May contract to rise to 3,550 rupees by the end of the session.

* Supplies from the new season crop have increased from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)