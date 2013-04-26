MUMBAI, April 26 Indian chana futures snapped a
five-day losing streak on Friday on bargain-buying, though
subdued trade in spot markets, rise in supplies from the new
season crop and expectations of higher output limited the
upside.
* The May contract was 0.43 percent higher at 3,516
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange at 0855 GMT.
* "A bounce-back was expected because prices were falling
from last five days. Any sharp upside is unlikely as supplies
are high in the market," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak
Commodities.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 32 rupees to 3,454 rupees per
100 kg.
* However, some concerns over yields and quality of the crop
in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside. Madhya Pradesh, the
top chana producer in the country, received unseasonal rainfall
in February.
* Acharya expects the May contract to rise to 3,550 rupees
by the end of the session.
* Supplies from the new season crop have increased from
Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)