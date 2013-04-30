MUMBAI, April 30 Indian chana futures snapped a two-day falling streak on Tuesday on value buying, supported by steady demand in the local market, though rising supplies from the new season crop and expectations of higher output restricted the upside.

* The June contract was 0.66 percent higher at 3,505 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange at 0834 GMT. It has fallen more than 2 percent in as many sessions.

* Prices have bounced back from support levels on bargain buying, but domestic demand is not strong enough to keep prices firm and there could be some selling at higher levels, said an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* In Delhi, spot chana was steady at 3,400 rupees per 100 kg.

* However, some concerns over yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside. Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, received unseasonal rainfall in February.

* Supplies from the new season crop have increased from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)