MUMBAI, April 30 Indian chana futures snapped a
two-day falling streak on Tuesday on value buying, supported by
steady demand in the local market, though rising supplies from
the new season crop and expectations of higher output restricted
the upside.
* The June contract was 0.66 percent higher at 3,505
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange at 0834 GMT. It has fallen more than 2 percent in as
many sessions.
* Prices have bounced back from support levels on bargain
buying, but domestic demand is not strong enough to keep prices
firm and there could be some selling at higher levels, said an
analyst from Kotak Commodities.
* In Delhi, spot chana was steady at 3,400 rupees per 100
kg.
* However, some concerns over yield and quality of the crop
in Madhya Pradesh restricted the downside. Madhya Pradesh, the
top chana producer in the country, received unseasonal rainfall
in February.
* Supplies from the new season crop have increased from
Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
