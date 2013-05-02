MUMBAI May 2 Indian chana futures rose on Thursday due to a pick-up in local buying at lower levels and on concerns over the quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, though new season supplies and expectations of higher output kept the upside limited.

* At 0854 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.97 percent higher at 3,542 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Some short-covering is seen in chana futures. The June contract may test resistance at 3,575 rupees in the intra-day session," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 58 rupees to 3,458 rupees per 100 kg.

* There are some concerns over the yield and quality of crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall in February.

* Supplies from the new season crop have increased from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)