MUMBAI May 3 Indian chana futures fell on Friday due to sluggish local buying amid rising supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* At 0917 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.13 percent lower at 3,508 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop have increased from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.

* "Due to delayed harvesting supplies have started rising now from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Prices are likely to fall further due to supply pressure," said Vedika Narvekar, senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 39 rupees to 3,436 rupees per 100 kg.

* Narvekar expects the June contract to fall to 3,400 rupees in the short term.

* However, there are some concerns over the yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall in February.

