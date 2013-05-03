MUMBAI May 3 Indian chana futures fell on
Friday due to sluggish local buying amid rising supplies from
the new season crop and estimates of higher output.
* At 0917 GMT, the June contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 1.13 percent lower at
3,508 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop have increased from
Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh.
* "Due to delayed harvesting supplies have started rising
now from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Prices are likely to fall
further due to supply pressure," said Vedika Narvekar, senior
analyst at Angel Commodities.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 39 rupees to 3,436 rupees per
100 kg.
* Narvekar expects the June contract to fall to 3,400 rupees
in the short term.
* However, there are some concerns over the yield and quality
of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the
country, after it received unseasonal rainfall in February.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)