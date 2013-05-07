MUMBAI May 7 Indian chana futures snapped a three-day slide on Tuesday on bargain-buying that offset supplies from the new season crop, weak spot demand and estimates of higher output.

* At 0928 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.84 percent higher at 3,487 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop are coming from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Traders expect these supplies to slow down by month-end.

* "Lower-level buying is seen in chana futures after recent fall in prices. Any sharp upside is unlikely because supplies are good and demand is not supportive," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 24 rupees to 3,376 rupees per 100 kg.

* There are some concerns over the yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall in February.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the farm ministry's third advance estimate as against 7.70 million tonnes a year ago. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)