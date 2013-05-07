MUMBAI May 7 Indian chana futures snapped a
three-day slide on Tuesday on bargain-buying that offset
supplies from the new season crop, weak spot demand and
estimates of higher output.
* At 0928 GMT, the June contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.84 percent higher at
3,487 rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop are coming from
Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. Traders expect these
supplies to slow down by month-end.
* "Lower-level buying is seen in chana futures after recent
fall in prices. Any sharp upside is unlikely because supplies
are good and demand is not supportive," said Sudha Acharya, an
analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 24 rupees to 3,376 rupees per
100 kg.
* There are some concerns over the yield and quality of the
crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country,
after it received unseasonal rainfall in February.
* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in
2012/13 as per the farm ministry's third advance estimate as
against 7.70 million tonnes a year ago.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)