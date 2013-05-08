MUMBAI May 8 Indian chana futures fell on Wednesday due to arrivals from the new season crop and estimates of higher output.

* At 0930 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.75 percent lower at 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop are coming from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However, traders expect these supplies to slow down by month-end.

* "Supplies from Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh are high. Stockists are staying away from buying on expectations of some more drop in the prices," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* The June contract would test support at 3,440 rupees, Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the farm ministry's third advance estimate as against 7.70 million tonnes a year ago.

* There are some concerns over the yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall in February.

* In Delhi, spot chana edged up 6 rupees to 3,406 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)