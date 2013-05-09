MUMBAI May 9 Indian chana futures edged up on Thursday on short-covering though increased supplies from Rajasthan and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* At 0854 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.09 percent higher at 3,430 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 9 percent since the close on April 15.

* Supplies from the new season crop are coming from Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However, traders expect these supplies to slow down by month-end.

* "Prices should recover as it has fallen a lot in the past few sessions. Fundamental is still weak because of high supplies," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The June contract can rise to 3,450 rupees in intraday trade, Reddy said.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the farm ministry's third advance estimate as against 7.70 million tonnes a year ago.

* There are some concerns over the yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in the country, after it received unseasonal rainfall in February.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 27 rupees to 3,373 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)