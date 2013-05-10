MUMBAI May 10 Indian chana futures edged up on Friday due to short-covering by traders after a recent fall in prices, while a pickup in local demand also supported, though supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* At 0820 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was 0.2 percent higher at 3,446 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 8 percent since the close on April 15.

* Supplies from the new season crop are coming from the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However, traders expect these to slow down by the month end.

* "Local demand is expected to increase because of the wedding season. Supplies would also fall in the coming weeks," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, a city in Maharashtra, one of the main chana producing states.

* The wedding season has started in India and will last until July.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 32 rupees to 3,400 rupees per 100 kg.

* The June contract could test resistance at 3,490-3,500 rupees in intraday trade, Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the farm ministry's third advance estimate as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* There are some concerns over the yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in India, after it unseasonal rainfall there in February. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)