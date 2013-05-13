MUMBAI May 13 Indian chana futures snapped a two-day losing streak on Monday on short-covering by traders, though subdued local demand and new season supplies limited the upside.

* At 0838 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.21 percent at 3,391 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 10 percent since the close on April 15.

* Supplies from the new season crop are coming from the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However, traders expect these to slow down by the month end.

* "Prices in futures are getting support at lower levels but demand is not strong. Supplies from the new season crop are weighing on sentiment," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 32 rupees to 3,343 rupees per 100 kg.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the farm ministry's third advance estimate as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* There are some concerns over the yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in India, after the unseasonal rainfall in February.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)