MUMBAI May 14 Indian chana futures edged up on Tuesday on a pick-up in spot demand though supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output restricted the upside.

* At 0635 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.03 percent at 3,397 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop are coming in from the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However, traders expect these to slow down by the end of the month.

* "Local demand has picked up due to the wedding season. Prices are unlikely to fall much from these levels," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, a key market in Madhya Pradesh.

* The wedding season has started in India and will last until July.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* There are some concerns over the yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in India, after unseasonal rainfall in February.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 23 rupees to 3,359 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)