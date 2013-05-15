MUMBAI May 15 Indian chana futures edged up on Wednesday due to buying at lower levels, supported by wedding season demand, though supplies from the new season crop and estimates of higher output kept the upside limited.

* At 0836 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange was up 0.26 percent at 3,414 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop are coming in from the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However, traders expect these to slow down as the peak season is about to end.

* "Supplies at the local market have come down as the peak season is drawing to an end. Some fresh buying is seen in chana futures and is likely to support prices in the short term," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* The wedding season has started in India and will last until July.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* There are some concerns over the yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in India, after unseasonal rainfall in February.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 12.5 rupees to 3,380 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures hit a fresh contract low in thin volume trade, due to bearish cues from the spot market and mounting stocks, a day after guar futures trading resumed.

* India on Tuesday lifted a more-than 13-month-old ban on guar seed and guar gum futures trade.

* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 2.64 percent to 9,210 rupees per 100 kg and the volume stood at 3,396 tonnes. It hit a contract low of 9,110 rupees earlier in the day.

* "It is just the second day of trading in guar. People have lost their confidence in guar because of the ban, it would take some time for the contract to become liquid," said Acharya from Kotak.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)