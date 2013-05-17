MUMBAI May 17 Indian chana futures were steady on Friday due to an improvement in local demand in the wedding season though estimates of higher output and new season supplies weighed on sentiment.

* At 0923 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was steady at 3,455 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season crop are coming in from the states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However, traders expect these to slow down as the peak season is about to end.

* "Prices should rise from these levels on bargain buying after the recent drop in prices. Demand for chana is likely to increase in the wedding season," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 34 rupees to 3,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* The wedding season has started and will last until July.

* Khan recommends buying at current levels for the target of 3,500 by the end of the session.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* There are some concerns over the yield and quality of the crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in India, after unseasonal rainfall in February.

GUAR

Guar futures fell due to sluggish demand in the local market, mounting stocks and hopes of higher area under cultivation in the upcoming season.

* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 1.25 percent to 9,450 rupees per 100 kg and the volume stood at 2,669 tonnes.

* "Guar acreage is likely to go up this season as well because prices are remunerative and the monsoon forecast is also normal," said Khan.

* India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in 2013 for the country overall.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seed fell 77 rupees to 9,534 rupees.

* Sowing of guar seed usually commences from the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of June. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)