MUMBAI May 17 Indian chana futures were steady
on Friday due to an improvement in local demand in the wedding
season though estimates of higher output and new season supplies
weighed on sentiment.
* At 0923 GMT, the June contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was steady at 3,455
rupees per 100 kg.
* Supplies from the new season crop are coming in from the
states of Rajasthan, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. However,
traders expect these to slow down as the peak season is about to
end.
* "Prices should rise from these levels on bargain buying
after the recent drop in prices. Demand for chana is likely to
increase in the wedding season," said Badruddin Khan, associate
vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities Ltd.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 34 rupees to 3,450 rupees per
100 kg.
* The wedding season has started and will last until July.
* Khan recommends buying at current levels for the target of
3,500 by the end of the session.
* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in
2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate
as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.
* There are some concerns over the yield and quality of the
crop in Madhya Pradesh, the top chana producer in India, after
unseasonal rainfall in February.
GUAR
Guar futures fell due to sluggish demand in the local
market, mounting stocks and hopes of higher area under
cultivation in the upcoming season.
* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 1.25 percent
to 9,450 rupees per 100 kg and the volume stood at 2,669 tonnes.
* "Guar acreage is likely to go up this season as well
because prices are remunerative and the monsoon forecast is also
normal," said Khan.
* India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in
2013 for the country overall.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seed fell 77
rupees to 9,534 rupees.
* Sowing of guar seed usually commences from the beginning
of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of June.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)