MUMBAI, May 20 Indian chana futures edged up on Monday from their near 1-week low hit last week due to improvement in demand in the physical market, although rising supplies from the new crop kept a lid on gains. * At 0742 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.30 percent higher at 3,397 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,382 rupees in the last session, a level last seen on April 14. * In Delhi, spot chana fell 18.55 rupees to 3,373.35 rupees per 100 kg. * "There is some demand from millers and stockists," which is helping prices, said Ambika T.B., an analyst with Karvy Comtrade. * Buying is advised in chana at 3,385-3,390 rupees, for a target of 3,470 rupees, with a stop loss of 3,350 rupees, said Ambika. * The wedding season, when demand for chick peas goes up, has started and will last until July. * Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier. GUAR Indian guar seed futures edged higher due to short-covering after prices fell as much 10 percent following the launch of the contract. * The June contract on the NCDEX rose 0.64 percent to 9,390 rupees per 100 kg and the volume stood at 2,333 tonnes. * "The trend is bearish in guar seeds," said the analyst from Karvy, adding trading was seen in a range of 8,700-9,900 rupees. * Sowing of guar seed usually commences from the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of June. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)