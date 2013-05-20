MUMBAI, May 20 Indian chana futures edged up on
Monday from their near 1-week low hit last week due to
improvement in demand in the physical market, although rising
supplies from the new crop kept a lid on gains.
* At 0742 GMT, the June contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.30 percent
higher at 3,397 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a low of 3,382
rupees in the last session, a level last seen on April 14.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 18.55 rupees to 3,373.35 rupees
per 100 kg.
* "There is some demand from millers and stockists," which
is helping prices, said Ambika T.B., an analyst with Karvy
Comtrade.
* Buying is advised in chana at 3,385-3,390 rupees, for a
target of 3,470 rupees, with a stop loss of 3,350 rupees, said
Ambika.
* The wedding season, when demand for chick peas goes up,
has started and will last until July.
* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in
2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate
as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar seed futures edged higher due to short-covering
after prices fell as much 10 percent following the launch of the
contract.
* The June contract on the NCDEX rose 0.64 percent
to 9,390 rupees per 100 kg and the volume stood at 2,333 tonnes.
* "The trend is bearish in guar seeds," said the analyst
from Karvy, adding trading was seen in a range of 8,700-9,900
rupees.
* Sowing of guar seed usually commences from the beginning
of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of June.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)