MUMBAI May 21 Indian chana futures extended
gains on Tuesday due to an improvement in demand in the physical
market, although rising supplies from the new crop limited the
upside.
* At 0850 GMT, the June contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.74 percent
higher at 3,413 rupees per 100 kg.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 8.75 rupees to 3,383.75 rupees
per 100 kg.
* "Chana would trade on the higher side," said an analyst
with JRG Wealth Management, adding resistance is at 3,440-3,485
rupees.
GUAR
Indian guar futures fell by more than 1 percent, weighed by
mounting stocks in the domestic market and hopes of higher area
under cultivation in the upcoming season.
* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 1.07 percent
to 9,270 rupees per 100 kg and the volume stood at 1,121 tonnes.
* Guar will continue to trade in the range of 9,190-9,570
rupees, said the analyst from JRG Wealth Management.
* Sowing of guar seed usually commences from the beginning
of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of June.
* India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in
2013 for the country.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)