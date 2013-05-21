MUMBAI May 21 Indian chana futures extended gains on Tuesday due to an improvement in demand in the physical market, although rising supplies from the new crop limited the upside.

* At 0850 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.74 percent higher at 3,413 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 8.75 rupees to 3,383.75 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana would trade on the higher side," said an analyst with JRG Wealth Management, adding resistance is at 3,440-3,485 rupees.

GUAR

Indian guar futures fell by more than 1 percent, weighed by mounting stocks in the domestic market and hopes of higher area under cultivation in the upcoming season.

* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 1.07 percent to 9,270 rupees per 100 kg and the volume stood at 1,121 tonnes.

* Guar will continue to trade in the range of 9,190-9,570 rupees, said the analyst from JRG Wealth Management.

* Sowing of guar seed usually commences from the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of June.

* India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in 2013 for the country. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anand Basu)