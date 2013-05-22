MUMBAI May 22 Indian chana futures extended gains for a third day in a row on Wednesday, helped by an improvement in demand in the physical market and lower arrivals from the new crop as peak season nears its end.

* At 0831 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.41 percent higher at 3,414 rupees per 100 kg, after gaining about one percent in the previous two sessions.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 3.85 rupees to 3,387.80 rupees per 100 kg.

* "There is some bargain-buying at lower levels...," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. The resistance is placed at 3,435 rupees, Reddy added.

GUAR

Indian guar futures continued falling, weighed by rising stocks in the local market and hopes of higher area under cultivation in the upcoming season.

* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 0.11 percent to 9,360 rupees per 100 kg. Volumes stood at 1,472 tonnes.

* Guar may continue to trade sideways with a negative bias in the range of 9,200-9,450 rupees, said Reddy.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month.

* India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)