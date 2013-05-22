MUMBAI May 22 Indian chana futures extended
gains for a third day in a row on Wednesday, helped by an
improvement in demand in the physical market and lower arrivals
from the new crop as peak season nears its end.
* At 0831 GMT, the June contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was 0.41 percent
higher at 3,414 rupees per 100 kg, after gaining about one
percent in the previous two sessions.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 3.85 rupees to 3,387.80 rupees
per 100 kg.
* "There is some bargain-buying at lower levels...," said
Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management. The
resistance is placed at 3,435 rupees, Reddy added.
GUAR
Indian guar futures continued falling, weighed by rising
stocks in the local market and hopes of higher area under
cultivation in the upcoming season.
* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 0.11 percent
to 9,360 rupees per 100 kg. Volumes stood at 1,472 tonnes.
* Guar may continue to trade sideways with a negative bias
in the range of 9,200-9,450 rupees, said Reddy.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month.
* India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in
the country in 2013.
(Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Jijo Jacob)