MUMBAI May 23 Indian chana futures eased slightly on Thursday weighed by higher production from the new winter crop.

* At 0825 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.62 percent at 3,361 rupees per 100 kg.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 31.6 rupees to 3,355.65 rupees per 100 kg.

* "We could see more selling pressure due to higher production," said Chowda Reddy, senior analyst with JRG Wealth Management.

GUAR

Indian guar futures fell on Thursday weighed by mounting supplies in the domestic market.

* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 0.64 percent to 9,280 rupees per 100 kg. Volumes stood at 580 tonnes.

* "Overall supplies are very high, and that should pressure prices," said Reddy, adding selling is advised at 9,360 rupees for a target of 9,200 rupees.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)