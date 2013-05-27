MUMBAI May 27 Indian chana futures hit a
contract low on Monday due to estimates of record production and
sluggish local demand.
* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in
2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate
as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.
* At 0817 GMT, the June contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.64 percent
at 3,280 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of
3,271 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Prices may fall by another 20-25 rupees but should
recover thereafter on some value buying," said Nalini Rao, an
analyst at India Infoline.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 29 rupees to 3,300 rupees per
100 kg.
* Rao expects the June contract to bounce back from 3,250
rupees.
GUAR
Indian guar futures struck a contract low on Monday due to
mounting stocks and expectations of higher sowing in the
upcoming season on prospects of a normal monsoon.
* India's monsoon rains are forecast to arrive on the
southern coast around June 3.
* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 3.33 percent
to 8,720 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 8,700
rupees earlier in the day. Volumes stood at 1,719 tonnes.
* "Farmers are likely to increase the area under cultivation
because prices are attractive and monsoon is also forecast to be
normal," said Rao, from India Infoline.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has
forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seed dropped
by 308 rupees to 9,000 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)