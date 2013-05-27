MUMBAI May 27 Indian chana futures hit a contract low on Monday due to estimates of record production and sluggish local demand.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* At 0817 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.64 percent at 3,280 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,271 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Prices may fall by another 20-25 rupees but should recover thereafter on some value buying," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 29 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* Rao expects the June contract to bounce back from 3,250 rupees.

GUAR

Indian guar futures struck a contract low on Monday due to mounting stocks and expectations of higher sowing in the upcoming season on prospects of a normal monsoon.

* India's monsoon rains are forecast to arrive on the southern coast around June 3.

* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 3.33 percent to 8,720 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 8,700 rupees earlier in the day. Volumes stood at 1,719 tonnes.

* "Farmers are likely to increase the area under cultivation because prices are attractive and monsoon is also forecast to be normal," said Rao, from India Infoline.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seed dropped by 308 rupees to 9,000 rupees.

(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)