MUMBAI May 28 Indian chana futures hit contract
lows for the fifth straight day on Tuesday, weighed by a decline
in local demand amid estimates of higher production.
* The output of chana, or chick pea, is expected to be 8.49
million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's
third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year
earlier.
* At 0829 GMT, the June contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.10 percent
at 3,214 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of
3,203 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Demand is subdued in the local market. In the short term,
prices are seen weak," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at
JRG Wealth Management.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 15 rupees to 3,285 rupees per
100 kg.
* The downside will remain capped as the futures are trading
at a discount to the spot, Kotak Commodities said in a research
note.
GUAR
Indian guar futures struck a contract low on hopes of higher
sowing in the upcoming season as normal monsoon is expected,
while mounting stocks also weighed on sentiment.
* India's monsoon rains are forecast to arrive on the
southern coast around June 3.
* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 3.33 percent
to 8,420 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 8,370
rupees earlier in the day.
* "Sowing is going to be higher this season as well because
prices are profitable. Farmers are optimistic of seeing much
higher prices in the coming months," said Mahesh Badani, a
trader from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has
forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds fell 174
rupees to 8,871 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma)