MUMBAI May 28 Indian chana futures hit contract lows for the fifth straight day on Tuesday, weighed by a decline in local demand amid estimates of higher production.

* The output of chana, or chick pea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* At 0829 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 2.10 percent at 3,214 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,203 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Demand is subdued in the local market. In the short term, prices are seen weak," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 15 rupees to 3,285 rupees per 100 kg.

* The downside will remain capped as the futures are trading at a discount to the spot, Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

GUAR

Indian guar futures struck a contract low on hopes of higher sowing in the upcoming season as normal monsoon is expected, while mounting stocks also weighed on sentiment.

* India's monsoon rains are forecast to arrive on the southern coast around June 3.

* The June contract on the NCDEX fell 3.33 percent to 8,420 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 8,370 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Sowing is going to be higher this season as well because prices are profitable. Farmers are optimistic of seeing much higher prices in the coming months," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds fell 174 rupees to 8,871 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)