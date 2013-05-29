MUMBAI May 29 Indian chana futures hit contract lows for the sixth straight day on Wednesday due to sluggish demand from local buyers amid higher spot supplies and estimates of higher production.

* Peak arrival period this season has been extended on account of record high production and delayed start to harvesting.

* The output of chana, or chick pea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* At 0905 GMT, the June contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.70 percent at 3,142 rupees per 100 kg, after hitting a contract low of 3,105 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Supplies in the local market are still high mainly from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. Chana prices are expected to remain under pressure in the short-term," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 46 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Indian guar futures bounced back from a contract low hit early on Wednesday on value buying offsetting expectations of higher sowing and higher stocks.

* India's monsoon rains are forecast to arrive on the southern coast around June 3.

* The June contract on the NCDEX rose 3.11 percent to 8,630 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 8,150 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Sharp upside is unlikely in guar because sowing is expected higher and demand from exporters is also not supportive," said Kawar Pal Singh, a trader from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds edged up 3 rupees to 8,734 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)