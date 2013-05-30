MUMBAI May 30 Indian chana futures edged up on
Thursday on lower-level buying supported by a pick-up in local
demand, though estimates of higher production weighed on
sentiment.
* The arrival period this season has been extended on
account of record high production and a delayed start in
harvesting.
* At 0921 GMT, the June contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.19 percent
at 3,189 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 3,105
rupees in the previous trade.
* "A bounce-back is expected in chana as prices have fallen
a lot. The June contract may touch 3,300 rupees in the next
two-three days," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president
of research at Indiabulls Commodities.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 25 rupees to 3,250 rupees per
100 kg.
* The output of chana, or chick pea, is expected to be 8.49
million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's
third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year
earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar futures dropped due to hopes of an expanded area
under cultivation and better prospects of monsoon rains and
higher production.
* India's monsoon rains are forecast to arrive on the
southern coast around June 3.
* The June contract on the NCDEX rose 3.88 percent
to 8,170 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 8,150
rupees on Wednesday.
* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role
in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost
planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of
attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.
* "Area under guar sowing is likely to increase because
prices are attractive and monsoon is also expected normal this
season," said Khan.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has
forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds dropped
253 rupees to 8,544 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)