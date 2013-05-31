MUMBAI May 31 Indian chana futures rose on Friday tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand improved at lower price levels, though estimates of higher production restricted the upside.

* At 0920 GMT, the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.23 percent at 3,304 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand from stockists has improved as prices are at lower levels. Any sharp downside is unlikely from these price levels," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 50 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* The output of chana, or chick pea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* The arrival period this season has been extended on account of record high production and a delayed start in harvesting.

GUAR

Indian guar futures hit a contract low, weighed by expectations of an increase in sowing area and prospects of timely onset of monsoon rains and higher stocks.

* India's monsoon rains are forecast to arrive on the southern coast around June 3.

* The June contract on the NCDEX was down 1.72 percent at 8,020 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 7,840 rupees earlier in the day.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* "Guar market would take cues from the monsoon rains. Trend looks weak so far but any delay in rains could drive up prices," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds dropped 263 rupees to 8,308 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)