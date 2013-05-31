MUMBAI May 31 Indian chana futures rose on
Friday tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand
improved at lower price levels, though estimates of higher
production restricted the upside.
* At 0920 GMT, the July contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.23 percent
at 3,304 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Demand from stockists has improved as prices are at lower
levels. Any sharp downside is unlikely from these price levels,"
said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore in Madhya Pradesh.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 50 rupees to 3,300 rupees per
100 kg.
* The output of chana, or chick pea, is expected to be 8.49
million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's
third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year
earlier.
* The arrival period this season has been extended on
account of record high production and a delayed start in
harvesting.
GUAR
Indian guar futures hit a contract low, weighed by
expectations of an increase in sowing area and prospects of
timely onset of monsoon rains and higher stocks.
* India's monsoon rains are forecast to arrive on the
southern coast around June 3.
* The June contract on the NCDEX was down 1.72
percent at 8,020 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low
of 7,840 rupees earlier in the day.
* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role
in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost
planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of
attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.
* "Guar market would take cues from the monsoon rains. Trend
looks weak so far but any delay in rains could drive up prices,"
said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has
forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds dropped
263 rupees to 8,308 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)