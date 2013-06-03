MUMBAI, June 3 Indian chana futures rose on Monday on bargain-buying after the recent fall in prices, though estimates of higher production kept the upside limited.

* At 0905 GMT, the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 0.62 percent at 3,239 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 15 percent from the close of April 15.

* Analysts do not expect any sharp fall in prices as they have come close to the minimum support price at which the government buys chana from local farmers.

* The government has set the support price for 2012/13 at 3,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Local buying should improve from these levels because prices have fallen a lot. The July contract may rise to 3,280-3,285 rupees," said Nalini Rao, an analyst from India Infoline.

* The output of chana, or chick pea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 64 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Indian guar futures were up on some buying at lower prices, though a timely progress of the monsoon and expectations of an increase in sowing area restricted the upside.

* India's monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern coast on Saturday, a top weather official said.

* The June contract on the NCDEX was up 0.38 percent at 7,950 rupees per 100 kg.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* "The trend still looks weak because of the onset of monsoon. Guar prices would now take cues from the rains," said Rao.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.

* Rao expects the June contract to fall by 500-800 rupees in the short term.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds dropped 204 rupees to 8,107 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)