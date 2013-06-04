MUMBAI, June 4 Indian chana futures fell on Tuesday on profit-taking after the previous session's gain, while estimates of higher production also weighed.

* At 0902 GMT, the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.15 percent at 3,257 rupees per 100 kg. It has risen 1.33 percent in the previous session.

* Analysts do not expect any sharp fall in prices as they have come close to the minimum support price at which the government buys chana from local farmers.

* The government has set the support price for 2012/13 at 3,000 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana should recover as it has come down sharply. Spot market is also trading up. By the end of the session we could see some recovery in the prices," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* The output of chana, or chick pea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 46 rupees to 3,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Indian guar futures rose on value buying supported by improvement in the local demand at lower prices, though progress of the monsoon and expectations of an increase in sowing area restricted the upside.

* India's monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern coast on Saturday, a top weather official said.

* The July contract on the NCDEX was up 0.26 percent at 7,680 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 18 percent since the day of its relaunch on May 14.

* "Buying is seen in guar after the recent fall in prices. The July contract may test resistance at around 8,050 rupees," said Reddy from JRG Wealth Management.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds rose 182.5 rupees to 8,362.5 rupees.

* However, the long-term trend in guar looks weak due to expectations of higher acreage, said Reddy.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)