MUMBAI, June 5 Indian chana futures fell on Wednesday on subdued local demand and estimates of higher production.

* At 0938 GMT, the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.49 percent at 3,222 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Domestic demand is not picking up, supplies are also sufficient in the market. Overall prices are likely to remain weak," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* The output of chana, or chickpea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

* Acharya expects the July contract to fall to 3,170 rupees per 100 kg in the next one or two days.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 12 rupees to 3,278 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR Indian guar futures struck a contract low, weighed by the progress of the monsoon rains that raised hopes of an expanded area under cultivation.

* The monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern coast on Saturday.

* The July contract on the NCDEX fell 3.90 percent to 7,390 rupees per 100 kg, a contract low.

* "So far monsoon progress is satisfactory in the country. Guar cultivation is expected to be higher in the leading producing states," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, guar seeds fell 567 rupees to 7,700 rupees.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)