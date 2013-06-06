MUMBAI, June 6 Indian chana futures rose on Thursday supported by a pick-up in local demand though estimates of higher production limited the upside.

* At 1042 GMT, the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.27 percent at 3,260 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Prices should get some buying support at these levels. The wedding season demand should support chana prices from the current levels," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, a key market in Madhya Pradesh.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 17 rupees to 3,278 rupees per 100 kg.

* The output of chana, or chickpea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar futures hit a contract low for a second straight day on expectations of higher area under sowing due to better prospects of monsoon rains, and on mounting stocks.

* The monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern coast on Saturday.

* The July contract on the NCDEX fell 1.76 percent to 7,260 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 7,170 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Now the only driving factor in guar is monsoon. So far conditions look favourable and area under guar is seen rising," said Kanhaiyalal Sharma, a trader from Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* At Jodhpur, guar seeds rose 157 rupees to 7,700 rupees.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)