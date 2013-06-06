MUMBAI, June 6 Indian chana futures rose on
Thursday supported by a pick-up in local demand though estimates
of higher production limited the upside.
* At 1042 GMT, the July contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was up 1.27 percent
at 3,260 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Prices should get some buying support at these levels.
The wedding season demand should support chana prices from the
current levels," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, a key
market in Madhya Pradesh.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 17 rupees to 3,278 rupees per
100 kg.
* The output of chana, or chickpea, is expected to be 8.49
million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's
third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year
earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar futures hit a contract low for a second straight
day on expectations of higher area under sowing due to better
prospects of monsoon rains, and on mounting stocks.
* The monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern coast
on Saturday.
* The July contract on the NCDEX fell 1.76 percent
to 7,260 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 7,170
rupees earlier in the day.
* "Now the only driving factor in guar is monsoon. So far
conditions look favourable and area under guar is seen rising,"
said Kanhaiyalal Sharma, a trader from Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
* At Jodhpur, guar seeds rose 157 rupees to 7,700 rupees.
* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role
in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost
planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of
attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has
forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)