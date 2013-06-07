MUMBAI, June 7 Indian chana futures fell on Friday on profit-taking, estimates of higher production and lower-than-expected local demand.

* At 0908 GMT, the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 0.61 percent at 3,255 rupees per 100 kg. It had risen 1.74 percent on Thursday.

* "Local demand is far below expectation. Wedding season demand has not yet picked up but if prices stabilize at these levels then we can see some improvement in buying," said Ramchander Solanki, a trader from Gulbarga in Karnataka.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 29.5 rupees to 3,307.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* The output of chana, or chickpea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar futures rose on bargain-buying, after hitting contract lows in the past two consecutive sessions, though hopes of a higher area under sowing restricted the upside.

* The monsoon arrived on cue in Kerala on the southern coast on Saturday.

* The July contract on the NCDEX rose 1.12 percent to 7,230 rupees per 100 kg. It hit a contract low of 7,100 rupees in the last session.

* "All depends on monsoon now. Sentiments are weak as sowing is likely to be higher this season on good prospects of rains," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner in Rajasthan.

* At Jodhpur, guar seeds fell 110 rupees to 7,590 rupees.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Supriya Kurane)