MUMBAI, June 10 Indian chana futures hit a
contract low on Monday due to sluggish demand in the spot
market, a pick-up in supplies from Rajasthan and on good
progress of rains.
* At 0941 GMT, the July contract on the National
Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.06 percent
at 3,179 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 3,152
rupees earlier in the day.
* "Supplies have increased from Rajasthan but demand is very
subdued. Chana prices look weak in the short-term," said Sudha
Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* In Delhi, spot chana fell 60 rupees to 3,200 rupees per
100 kg.
* Achayra expects the July contract to fall to 3,105 rupees
in the next two-three days.
* The output of chana, or chickpea, is expected to be 8.49
million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's
third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year
earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar futures struck a contract low, weighed by rains
in many parts of the country and hopes of a higher area under
sowing.
* India's monsoon rains recorded higher than average levels
in the first week of the four-month rainy season, weather office
sources told Reuters on June 6, reflecting a timely onset and
progress so far over southern states.
* The July contract on the NCDEX fell 3.03 percent
to 6,720 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 6,660
rupees earlier in the day.
* "Monsoon is weighing on the sentiment. Stock position is
also good as farmers are holding back on hopes of better
prices," said Acharya.
* At Jodhpur, guar seeds fell 248 rupees to 7,056 rupees.
* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role
in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost
planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of
attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has
forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)