MUMBAI, June 10 Indian chana futures hit a contract low on Monday due to sluggish demand in the spot market, a pick-up in supplies from Rajasthan and on good progress of rains.

* At 0941 GMT, the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) was down 1.06 percent at 3,179 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 3,152 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Supplies have increased from Rajasthan but demand is very subdued. Chana prices look weak in the short-term," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 60 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* Achayra expects the July contract to fall to 3,105 rupees in the next two-three days.

* The output of chana, or chickpea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar futures struck a contract low, weighed by rains in many parts of the country and hopes of a higher area under sowing.

* India's monsoon rains recorded higher than average levels in the first week of the four-month rainy season, weather office sources told Reuters on June 6, reflecting a timely onset and progress so far over southern states.

* The July contract on the NCDEX fell 3.03 percent to 6,720 rupees per 100 kg after hitting a contract low of 6,660 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Monsoon is weighing on the sentiment. Stock position is also good as farmers are holding back on hopes of better prices," said Acharya.

* At Jodhpur, guar seeds fell 248 rupees to 7,056 rupees.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)