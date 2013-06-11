UPDATE 7-'Right time' to use huge bomb in Afghanistan - U.S. general
* First combat use of bomb; blast equivalent to 11 tonnes of TNT
MUMBAI, June 11 Indian chana futures were steady on Tuesday on short-covering, supported by some local demand, though the timely progress of monsoon weighed on sentiment.
* At 0845 GMT, the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged up 0.06 percent at 3,193 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 3,152 rupees on Monday.
* "Short-covering is seen in the chana futures after it fell to a contract low in the previous session. The July contract may rise to 3,220 rupees by the end of the day," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 14 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg.
* The output of chana, or chickpea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar futures hit a contract low due to the progress of monsoon in the country, expectations of a higher area under sowing and mounting stocks.
* Monsoon is advancing in the country and more rainfall is expected in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and other states, the India Meteorological department said in a statement on their website.
* The July contract on the NCDEX fell 3.90 percent to 6,400 rupees per 100 kg, which is a new contract low.
* "Farmers are holding back sufficient stocks with them on hopes of better prices. A timely onset of monsoon is also weighing on the sentiment," said Reddy.
* At Jodhpur, guar seeds fell 333 rupees to 6,767 rupees.
* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)
BANGALORE, Apr 14The following are the daily Cotton prices supplied by Indian based East India Cotton Association. The prices are in Indian Rupees per Candy (355.62 Kgs). PRODUCTS CURRENT RAW COTTON(STAPLE)---------------------- ICS-101(B22mm) 34300 ICS-201(B22mm) 35300 ICS-102(B22mm) 29300 ICS-103(23mm) 33700 ICS-104(24mm) 38000 ICS-202(26mm) 43800 ICS-105(26mm) 37200 ICS-105CS(26mm) 38000 ICS-105(27mm)