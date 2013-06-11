MUMBAI, June 11 Indian chana futures were steady on Tuesday on short-covering, supported by some local demand, though the timely progress of monsoon weighed on sentiment.

* At 0845 GMT, the July contract on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) edged up 0.06 percent at 3,193 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 3,152 rupees on Monday.

* "Short-covering is seen in the chana futures after it fell to a contract low in the previous session. The July contract may rise to 3,220 rupees by the end of the day," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 14 rupees to 3,200 rupees per 100 kg.

* The output of chana, or chickpea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar futures hit a contract low due to the progress of monsoon in the country, expectations of a higher area under sowing and mounting stocks.

* Monsoon is advancing in the country and more rainfall is expected in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and other states, the India Meteorological department said in a statement on their website.

* The July contract on the NCDEX fell 3.90 percent to 6,400 rupees per 100 kg, which is a new contract low.

* "Farmers are holding back sufficient stocks with them on hopes of better prices. A timely onset of monsoon is also weighing on the sentiment," said Reddy.

* At Jodhpur, guar seeds fell 333 rupees to 6,767 rupees.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)