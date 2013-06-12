MUMBAI, June 12 Indian chana futures rose on Wednesday due to a pick-up in buying by stockists at lower prices and on firm cues from the spot market, though the timely progress of the monsoon restricted the upside.

* The July contract was up 1.28 percent at 3,254 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0942 GMT.

* Supplies of chana have started slowing down from major cultivating states except Rajasthan where arrivals are still higher than expectation, traders said.

* "Stockists are actively buying in the local market at these prices. Prices should recover from here," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 43 rupees to 3,243 rupees per 100 kg.

* The output of chana, or chickpea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar futures rebounded from a contract low hit early in the day due to short-covering, though the good progress of the monsoon and hopes of a higher area under sowing were seen weighing on sentiment.

* Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the monsoon in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on its website.

* The July contract on the NCDEX was up 0.78 percent at 6,450 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 6,210 rupees for a fourth consecutive session earlier in the day.

* "Some short-covering is seen in guar futures after the recent fall in prices. The overall trend still remains weak due to the good progress of the monsoon and hopes of higher acreage," said Narvekar.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.

* At Jodhpur, guar seeds rose 206 rupees to 6,756 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)