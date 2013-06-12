MUMBAI, June 12 Indian chana futures rose on
Wednesday due to a pick-up in buying by stockists at lower
prices and on firm cues from the spot market, though the timely
progress of the monsoon restricted the upside.
* The July contract was up 1.28 percent at 3,254
rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives
Exchange (NCDEX) at 0942 GMT.
* Supplies of chana have started slowing down from major
cultivating states except Rajasthan where arrivals are still
higher than expectation, traders said.
* "Stockists are actively buying in the local market at
these prices. Prices should recover from here," said Vedika
Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.
* In Delhi, spot chana rose 43 rupees to 3,243 rupees per
100 kg.
* The output of chana, or chickpea, is expected to be 8.49
million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's
third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year
earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar futures rebounded from a contract low hit early
in the day due to short-covering, though the good progress of
the monsoon and hopes of a higher area under sowing were seen
weighing on sentiment.
* Conditions are favourable for further advancement of the
monsoon in Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan,
the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on its
website.
* The July contract on the NCDEX was up 0.78 percent
at 6,450 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 6,210
rupees for a fourth consecutive session earlier in the day.
* "Some short-covering is seen in guar futures after the
recent fall in prices. The overall trend still remains weak due
to the good progress of the monsoon and hopes of higher
acreage," said Narvekar.
* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role
in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost
planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of
attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has
forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.
* At Jodhpur, guar seeds rose 206 rupees to 6,756 rupees.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)