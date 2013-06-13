MUMBAI, June 13 Indian chana futures rose on Thursday as a fall in spot supplies supported buying at lower prices, though the good progress of the monsoon capped gains.

* Analysts expect demand from spot markets to improve in the coming days at lower prices.

* The July contract was up 0.74 percent at 3,258 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1035 GMT. It fell more than 15 percent between April 15 close and June 12.

* Supplies of chana have started slowing down from major cultivating states except Rajasthan where arrivals are still higher than expectation, traders said.

* "Any sharp downside is unlikely from the current levels. Demand from retail and wholesale traders is expected to gain pace from the last week of June," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst from Kotak Commodities.

* In Delhi, spot chana fell 34 rupees to 3,216 rupees per 100 kg.

* The output of chana, or chickpea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar futures bounced back from a contract low hit earlier in the day as traders covered short positions with steady local demand also supporting the upside.

* Annual monsoon rains have covered half of India two days ahead of the usual date, sources in the weather office said on Thursday, easing concern over southwestern regions parched by drought.

* The July contract on the NCDEX was up 3.74 percent at 6,380 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 5,980 rupees for a fifth consecutive session, earlier in the day.

* "Some recovery is seen in guar prices at lower prices but the trend still looks down because rains are progressing very well," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.

* At Jodhpur in Rajasthan, guar seeds edged up 2 rupees to 6,693 rupees. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)