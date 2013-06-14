MUMBAI, June 14 Indian chana futures rose on Friday due to a decline in the spot supplies and on a pick-up in demand at lower prices though ample rains restricted the upside.

* Analysts expect demand from spot markets to improve in the coming days at lower prices.

* The July contract was up 0.22 percent at 3,258 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0814 GMT. It fell more than 15 percent between April 15 close and June 13.

* Supplies of chana have started slowing down from major cultivating states except Rajasthan where arrivals are still higher than expected, traders said.

* "Seasonal demand should pick up from these levels. Prices should rise now because supplies have started declining," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* In Delhi, spot chana rose 40 rupees to 3,250 rupees per 100 kg.

* The output of chana, or chickpea, is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar futures rose tracking firm cues from the spot market where demand is good though good rainfall and hopes of higher sowing limited the upside.

* Annual monsoon rains have covered half of India two days ahead of the usual date, sources in the weather office said on Thursday, easing concern over southwestern regions parched by drought.

* The July contract on the NCDEX was up 0.31 percent at 6,420 rupees per 100 kg. It had hit a contract low of 5,980 rupees in the previous session.

* "Short-covering is seen in futures but trend is still weak because of good rainfall in the country," Reddy said.

* At Jodhpur in Rajasthan, guar seeds rose 300 rupees to 7,000 rupees.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsize role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost planting acres in hopes of good rains, against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Reddy expects the July contract to rise to 6,700 rupees in the next 1-2 sessions.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Supriya Kurane)