MUMBAI, June 17 Indian chana futures fell on Monday due to ample rains and higher-than-expected supplies from Rajasthan.

* India's monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in one of the world's leading producers.

* Supplies of chana, or chickpeas, have started slowing down from major cultivating states except Rajasthan where arrivals are still higher than expected, traders said.

* The July chana contract was down 1.13 percent at 3,236 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0805 GMT.

* "The trend in chana is weak because of good rains. Rains are progressing ahead of schedule. The July contract may fall to 3,170 rupees in a week," said Vedika Nervekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* Spot chana fell 36 rupees to 3,190 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar futures rose on a pick-up in domestic demand at lower prices though hopes of an expanded area under cultivation and good progress of rains are likely to restrict the upside.

* The monsoon has advanced into Rajasthan, the top guar-producing state, which is expected to receive rains for the next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on its website.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX was up 4 percent at 7,110 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Lower-level buying is supporting the upside in guar futures but any sharp rise is unlikely because acreage is expected to be higher and stocks are high," said Nervekar.

* Guar seeds rose 338 rupees to 7,450 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost acres in hopes of good rains against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)