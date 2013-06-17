MUMBAI, June 17 Indian chana futures fell on
Monday due to ample rains and higher-than-expected supplies from
Rajasthan.
* India's monsoon rains have covered the entire country a
month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper
output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in
one of the world's leading producers.
* Supplies of chana, or chickpeas, have started slowing down
from major cultivating states except Rajasthan where arrivals
are still higher than expected, traders said.
* The July chana contract was down 1.13 percent at
3,236 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0805 GMT.
* "The trend in chana is weak because of good rains. Rains
are progressing ahead of schedule. The July contract may fall to
3,170 rupees in a week," said Vedika Nervekar, a senior analyst
at Angel Commodities.
* Spot chana fell 36 rupees to 3,190 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in
2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance
estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar futures rose on a pick-up in domestic demand at
lower prices though hopes of an expanded area under cultivation
and good progress of rains are likely to restrict the upside.
* The monsoon has advanced into Rajasthan, the top
guar-producing state, which is expected to receive rains for the
next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department said in a
statement on its website.
* The July guar contract on the NCDEX was up 4
percent at 7,110 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Lower-level buying is supporting the upside in guar
futures but any sharp rise is unlikely because acreage is
expected to be higher and stocks are high," said Nervekar.
* Guar seeds rose 338 rupees to 7,450 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role
in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost
acres in hopes of good rains against a backdrop of attractive
prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month. India's weather office has
forecast an average monsoon in the country in 2013.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)