MUMBAI, June 18 Indian chana futures edged down
on Tuesday on good progress of monsoon rains and
higher-than-expected supplies in the spot market though analysts
expect the downside to be limited due to hopes of a recovery in
spot demand.
* India's monsoon rains have covered the entire country a
month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper
output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in
one of the world's leading producers.
* Supplies of chana, or chickpeas, have started slowing down
from the major cultivating states except Rajasthan where
arrivals are still higher than expected, traders said.
* The July chana contract was down 0.06 percent at
3,223 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0912 GMT.
* "During initial hours prices may extend weakness and
thereafter recover towards the close. Expectation of emerging
demand from millers with the onset of monsoon could cap the
downside," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.
* Spot chana fell 9 rupees to 3,176 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in
2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance
estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.
GUAR
Indian guar futures fell due to expectations of an increase
in the sown area, good progress of rains and mounting stocks.
* Rajasthan, the top guar-producing state, is expected to
receive rains for the next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological
Department said in a statement on its website.
* The July guar contract on the NCDEX fell 3.38
percent to 6,870 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Rains are the driving factor in guar. This time they are
ahead of schedule in the country. Farmers are expected to
increase the area under guar in this season as well," said
Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.
* Guar seeds fell 91 rupees to 7,580 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role
in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost
acres in hopes of good rains against a backdrop of attractive
prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin at the end of the month.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)