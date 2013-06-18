MUMBAI, June 18 Indian chana futures edged down on Tuesday on good progress of monsoon rains and higher-than-expected supplies in the spot market though analysts expect the downside to be limited due to hopes of a recovery in spot demand.

* India's monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in one of the world's leading producers.

* Supplies of chana, or chickpeas, have started slowing down from the major cultivating states except Rajasthan where arrivals are still higher than expected, traders said.

* The July chana contract was down 0.06 percent at 3,223 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0912 GMT.

* "During initial hours prices may extend weakness and thereafter recover towards the close. Expectation of emerging demand from millers with the onset of monsoon could cap the downside," Kotak Commodities said in a research note.

* Spot chana fell 9 rupees to 3,176 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar futures fell due to expectations of an increase in the sown area, good progress of rains and mounting stocks.

* Rajasthan, the top guar-producing state, is expected to receive rains for the next 2-3 days, the India Meteorological Department said in a statement on its website.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX fell 3.38 percent to 6,870 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Rains are the driving factor in guar. This time they are ahead of schedule in the country. Farmers are expected to increase the area under guar in this season as well," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Guar seeds fell 91 rupees to 7,580 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost acres in hopes of good rains against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)