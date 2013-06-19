MUMBAI, June 19 Indian chana futures rose on Wednesday due to demand at lower prices and on firm cues from the local market, though the good progress of the monsoon weighed on sentiment.

* Monsoon rains have covered the entire country a month ahead of schedule, brightening the prospects for a bumper output of summer-sown crops such as rice, oilseeds and cotton in one of the world's leading producers.

* Supplies of chana, or chickpeas, have started slowing down from the major cultivating states except Rajasthan where arrivals are still higher than expected, traders said.

* The July chana contract was up 0.65 percent at 3,248 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0856 GMT. It fell more than 16 percent between the contract high touched on April 15 and Tuesday's close.

* "Demand from millers and retailers is improving at lower prices. The July contract may rise to 3,275 rupees in a day or two," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst at JRG Wealth Management.

* Spot chana rose 13 rupees to 3,184 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar futures rose 4 percent as farmers held back stocks on hopes of better prices amid good demand in the spot market.

* However, analysts do not expect guar futures to sustain at higher prices due to hopes of an increase in the sown area and the fast progress of rains.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX rose 4 percent to 7,110 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The weather is cloudy but there are no rains in our area. Farmers have also held back stocks creating shortage in the local market," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan.

* Guar seeds rose 368 rupees to 7,460 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* If the major guar-cultivating areas in Rajasthan get rains, then prices would fall sharply, said Sonawat.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost acres in hopes of good rains against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin at the end of the month. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)