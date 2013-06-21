MUMBAI, June 21 Indian chana futures rose on Friday on expectations of a rise in local demand from millers and retailers at lower prices though higher-than-expected spot supplies capped the gains.

* Supplies of chana, or chickpeas, have slowed down from the major cultivating states except Rajasthan, where arrivals are still higher than expected, traders said.

* The July chana contract was up 0.46 percent at 3,242 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0912 GMT.

* "Prices should go up from here as demand is expected to increase in the local market in the monsoon season," said Nalini Rao, an analyst at India Infoline.

* Spot chana was steady at 3,200 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Rao expects the July contract to rise to 3,285 rupees by the end of the session if it breaks the resistance at 3,254 rupees.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar futures rose on slack supplies as farmers held back stocks on hopes of better prices, while concerns that rains could ease in the coming days also weighed on the sentiment.

* India's monsoon rains could ease soon after hitting 89 percent over averages in the week to June 19, according to weather office sources.

* "Rainfall is expected to slow down in the coming weeks and this is supporting buying in guar," said Vedika Narvekar, a senior analyst at Angel Commodities.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX rose 3.64 percent to 7,400 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seeds rose 175 rupees to 7,525 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India will levy a 0.01 percent commodities transaction tax on futures contracts of non-agricultural commodities such as precious, base metals and oil and gas from July 1. The tax would also be applicable on guar gum.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost acres in hopes of good rains against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)