MUMBAI, June 24 Indian chana futures were trading higher on Monday on hopes of an improvement in demand from millers at lower prices, though plentiful of rains in the kharif pulses-cultivating regions and higher-than-expected spot supplies restricted the upside.

* Farmers cultivate pigeon peas, or tur, black gram, or urad, and green gram, or moong, in the summer.

* Supplies of chana, or chickpeas, have slowed down from the major cultivating states except Rajasthan, where arrivals are still higher than expected, traders said.

* The July chana contract was up 0.22 percent at 3,257 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0920 GMT.

* "Demand is picking up at lower prices. Buying from millers is expected to improve in the coming days. The July contract can touch 3,370 rupees in the short term," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* Spot chana was almost steady at 3,235 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 as per the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Indian guar futures fell due to expectations of higher area under cultivation and on sluggish demand from exporters and local traders.

* "Farmers are likely to expand the area under guar in the major cultivating states as rains are sufficient," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh in Rajasthan.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX was down 1.59 percent at 7,450 rupees per 100 kg.

* Guar seeds fell 108.5 rupees to 7,662.5 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India will levy a 0.01 percent commodities transaction tax on futures contracts of non-agricultural commodities such as precious, base metals and oil and gas from July 1. The tax would also be applicable on guar gum.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers boost acres in hopes of good rains against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)