MUMBAI, June 25 Indian chana edged lower on Tuesday, weighed by good progress in the summer sowing of pulses due to monsoon rains.

* The July chana contract was 0.43 percent lower at 3,234 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0837 GMT. Spot chana was 16.55 rupees lower at 3,211.35 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* There is a lack of interest from millers and stockists, which is also weighing on prices, said Ambika T.B., an analyst with Karvy Comtrade.

* Chana may trade in the range of 3,150-3,300 rupees, said Ambika.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September. Chana is the major winter-sown crop.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 according to the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Guar futures fell about 3 percent due to expectations of higher area under cultivation and on sluggish demand from exporters and local traders.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX was down 2.96 percent at 7,220 rupees per 100 kg. Guar seeds fell 4.15 rupees to 7,700 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* "Traders are expecting a rise in acreage due to timely rains," said Ambika, from Karvy Comtrade.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers increase acres in hopes of good rains against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month. (Reporting by Siddesh Mayenkar; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)