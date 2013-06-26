MUMBAI, June 26 Indian chana futures fell on Wednesday, weighed by good progress in the sowing of summer pulses due to ahead of schedule and ample monsoon rains.

* The July chana contract was 1.80 percent lower at 3,172 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0830 GMT.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September. Chana is the major winter-sown crop.

* "Kharif pulses sowing is progressing well and it is before time in many areas because of sufficient rainfall," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Spot chana fell 19.5 rupees to 3,189 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Khan expects the July contract to fall to 3,152 rupees in a day or two.

* Traders expect demand for chana from millers and retailers to pick up from these levels.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13 according to the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Guar futures dropped on expectations of higher area under cultivation, mounting carry forward stocks and on sluggish demand from exporters.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX was down 3.98 percent at 6,990 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Stocks are huge in guar and the initial sowing trend also shows a rise in the seeded area. Overall trend looks weak," said Khan.

* Guar seeds fell 214 rupees to 7,286 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers increase acres in expectations of good rains against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts at the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)