MUMBAI, June 27 Indian chana futures fell to a contract low on Thursday on higher-than-expected supplies and good progress in the sowing of summer pulses due to ample monsoon rains.

* The July chana contract was 0.80 percent lower at 3,115 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0854 GMT after hitting a contract low of 3,094 rupees earlier in the day.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.

* "Supplies in the local markets are still higher and this is keeping sentiment weak. Demand has also not picked up yet," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities Ltd.

* Spot chana fell 42.5 rupees to 3,107.5 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Reddy said if the July contract breaks 3,090 level it may fall further to 3,060 rupees.

* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in 2012/13, according to the agriculture ministry's third advance estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.

GUAR

Guar futures fell on hopes of an expanded area under cultivation, higher carry forward stocks and weak export demand.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX was down 0.98 percent at 7,080 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The trend in guar is weak because stocks are huge and demand is very poor," said Reddy.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers increase acres in expectations of good rains against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas start sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seeds edged up 2 rupees to 7,259 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)