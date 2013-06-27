MUMBAI, June 27 Indian chana futures fell to a
contract low on Thursday on higher-than-expected supplies and
good progress in the sowing of summer pulses due to ample
monsoon rains.
* The July chana contract was 0.80 percent lower at
3,115 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0854 GMT after hitting a
contract low of 3,094 rupees earlier in the day.
* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested
from September. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.
* "Supplies in the local markets are still higher and this
is keeping sentiment weak. Demand has also not picked up yet,"
said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives &
Commodities Ltd.
* Spot chana fell 42.5 rupees to 3,107.5 rupees per 100 kg
in Delhi.
* Reddy said if the July contract breaks 3,090 level it may
fall further to 3,060 rupees.
* Chana output is expected to be 8.49 million tonnes in
2012/13, according to the agriculture ministry's third advance
estimate, as against 7.70 million tonnes a year earlier.
GUAR
Guar futures fell on hopes of an expanded area under
cultivation, higher carry forward stocks and weak export demand.
* The July guar contract on the NCDEX was down 0.98
percent at 7,080 rupees per 100 kg.
* "The trend in guar is weak because stocks are huge and
demand is very poor," said Reddy.
* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role
in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers increase
acres in expectations of good rains against a backdrop of
attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts in the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
start sowing at the end of the month.
* Guar seeds edged up 2 rupees to 7,259 rupees at Jodhpur in
Rajasthan.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Jijo Jacob)