MUMBAI, June 28 Indian chana futures hit a contract low for a third straight session on Friday, weighed by higher supplies in local markets and good progress in the sowing of summer pulses due to ample monsoon rains.

* The July chana contract was 0.26 percent lower at 3,089 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1010 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 3,052 rupees earlier in the day.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.

* India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops on Thursday. Support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg while urad has been kept unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Demand is not improving as expected due to supply pressure, mainly from Rajasthan. Ongoing sowing activities in summer-sown pulses are also weighing on sentiment," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Spot chana fell 34 rupees to 3,073 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Guar futures fell, tracking bearish cues from the spot market, on expectations of a rise in the seeded area, higher carry forward stocks and weak export demand.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX was down 3.87 percent at 6,700 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The initial trend shows a rise in the area under cultivation this season. Stocks with farmers from last year's crop are also very high," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers increase acres in expectations of good rains against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seeds fell 340 rupees to 6,894 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)