MUMBAI, July 2 Indian chana, or chickpeas,
futures hit a contract low on Tuesday due to lack of domestic
demand while an early start of the summer pulses planting due to
plentiful monsoon rains weighed on sentiment.
* Farmers started planting pulses well ahead of their normal
schedules this season because of heavy rains. Summer sown pulses
have been planted on 1.05 million hectares as of June 28, while
during the same period a year earlier sowing operations had not
even started, farm ministry data showed.
* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested
from September. Chana is a major winter-sown
crop.
* The August chana contract was 1.61 percent lower
at 3,122 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and
Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0939 GMT, after hitting a
contract low of 3,118 rupees earlier in the day.
* "Sowing is progressing very well and this is weighing on
sentiment. Everywhere sowing is well ahead of time due to ample
rains," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.
* India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer
crops. Support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to
4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per
100 kg while urad has been kept unchanged at 4,300 rupees per
100 kg.
* Spot chana fell 10 rupees to 3,105 rupees per 100 kg in
Delhi.
GUAR
Guar futures fell due to good progress of sowing and
expectations of a rise in the seeded area while higher carry
forward stocks and weak export demand also added to the fall.
* The July guar contract on the NCDEX was down 1.69
percent at 6,970 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Sowing is progressing well because rains are sufficient
and before schedule. Guar prices are expected to trade weak in
the short term," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh,
Rajasthan.
* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role
in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers increase
acres in expectations of good rains against a backdrop of
attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.
* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts in the beginning of
June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas
begin sowing at the end of the month.
* Guar seeds fell 62.5 rupees to 7,162.5 rupees at Jodhpur
in Rajasthan.
(Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)