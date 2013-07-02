MUMBAI, July 2 Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures hit a contract low on Tuesday due to lack of domestic demand while an early start of the summer pulses planting due to plentiful monsoon rains weighed on sentiment.

* Farmers started planting pulses well ahead of their normal schedules this season because of heavy rains. Summer sown pulses have been planted on 1.05 million hectares as of June 28, while during the same period a year earlier sowing operations had not even started, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.

* The August chana contract was 1.61 percent lower at 3,122 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0939 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 3,118 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Sowing is progressing very well and this is weighing on sentiment. Everywhere sowing is well ahead of time due to ample rains," said Sudha Acharya, an analyst at Kotak Commodities.

* India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops. Support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg while urad has been kept unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 10 rupees to 3,105 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Guar futures fell due to good progress of sowing and expectations of a rise in the seeded area while higher carry forward stocks and weak export demand also added to the fall.

* The July guar contract on the NCDEX was down 1.69 percent at 6,970 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Sowing is progressing well because rains are sufficient and before schedule. Guar prices are expected to trade weak in the short term," said Mahesh Badani, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers increase acres in expectations of good rains against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seeds fell 62.5 rupees to 7,162.5 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)