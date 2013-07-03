MUMBAI, July 3 Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures hit a contract low for a second straight session on Wednesday, weighed by higher area under summer-sown pulses due to ample rains and weak spot demand.

* Farmers started planting summer-sown or kharif pulses well ahead of their normal schedules this season because of heavy rains. Summer sown pulses have been planted on 1.05 million hectares as of June 28, while during the same period a year earlier sowing operations had not even started, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.

* The August chana contract was 0.58 percent lower at 3,076 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0910 GMT, after hitting a contract low of 3,051 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Sowing of summer pulses started well before time and is progressing very well. Chana prices may fall further as weather is quite favourable," said Badruddin Khan, associate vice-president of research at Indiabulls Commodities.

* Khan expects the August chana contract to fall to 3,000 rupees per 100 kg in the short term.

* India raised the support price for the 2013/14 summer crops. Support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while urad has been kept unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana fell 72 rupees to 3,028 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Guar futures fell on expectations of higher area under cultivation due to plentiful rains, mounting stocks and sluggish exports.

* Rajasthan has received above average rainfall in the June to September season so far.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX was down 2.28 percent at 5,580 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Weather is favourable and sowing is progressing very well. Overall trend in guar is expected to remain weak and the October contract can fall to 5,000 rupees in a week," said Khan.

* Sowing of guar seeds usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seeds rose 22 rupees to 7,116 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar, a tiny seed with an outsized role in shale gas extraction, will rise this year as farmers increase acres in expectations of good rains against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)