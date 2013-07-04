MUMBAI, July 4 Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures edged up on Thursday on some value buying, supported by a pick-up in local demand, though higher area under summer-sown pulses weighed on sentiment.

* The August chana contract edged up 0.03 percent at 3,112 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 0900 GMT. It had hit a contract low of 3,051 rupees on Wednesday.

* "Some value buying is seen in chana futures but any sharp gains are unlikely because rains are good and sowing of summer pulses is progressing well," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives & Commodities Ltd.

* Spot chana rose 56 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown or kharif pulses well ahead of their normal schedules this season because of heavy rain. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 1.05 million hectares as of June 28, while during the same period a year earlier sowing operations had not even started, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested from September. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.

* India raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. Support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while urad has been kept unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

GUAR

Guar futures were steady on short-covering though hopes of higher area under cultivation and higher stocks restricted the upside.

* Rajasthan, the top producer, has received above-average rainfall in the June to September season so far.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX was steady at 5,620 rupees per 100 kg. It has fallen more than 11 percent between June 24 to July 3.

* "Some short-covering is seen in guar futures but the overall trend is still weak on higher acreage and weak exports," said Reddy.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seed rose 90 rupees to 7,183 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, traders said. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)