MUMBAI, July 5 Indian chana, or chickpeas, futures hit a contract low on Friday due to ample rains and higher acreage under summer-sown pulses.

* The August chana contract fell 1.67 percent at 3,059 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange (NCDEX) at 1007 GMT after hitting a contract low of 3,047 rupees earlier in the day.

* "Sentiment is down on early start of the sowing operation and higher area so far under summer-sown pulses," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Farmers began planting summer-sown or kharif pulses well ahead of their normal schedules this season because of heavy rain. Summer-sown pulses have been planted on 1.05 million hectares as of June 28, while during the same period a year earlier, sowing operations had not even started, farm ministry data showed.

* Pulses like tur and urad are sown in June and harvested September onwards. Chana is a major winter-sown crop.

* India has raised support prices for the 2013/14 summer crops. Support price for tur has been raised by 450 rupees to 4,300 rupees per 100 kg, moong by 100 rupees to 4,500 rupees per 100 kg, while urad has been kept unchanged at 4,300 rupees per 100 kg.

* Spot chana edged up 10 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi

GUAR

Guar futures fell due to expectations of a rise in the cultivated area, higher carryforward stocks and weak exports.

* Sowing is progressing well in Rajasthan, the top producer, as the state has received early and ample rainfall so far in the June to September season.

* The October guar contract on the NCDEX fell 0.35 percent to 5,680 rupees per 100 kg.

* "The rains came early this season and helped farmers start sowing operations before schedule. Sowing is going at a good pace and production is expected to be higher," said Surendra Kumar Yadav, a trader from Hanumangarh, Rajasthan.

* Sowing of guar seed usually starts in the beginning of June in irrigated areas, while farmers in non-irrigated areas begin sowing at the end of the month.

* Guar seed fell 50 rupees to 7,200 rupees at Jodhpur in Rajasthan.

* India's output of guar will rise this year as farmers increase cultivation on expectations of a good monsoon against a backdrop of attractive prices and resumption of futures trade, said traders. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anupaama Dwivedi)