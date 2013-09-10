MUMBAI, Sept 10 Indian guar seed futures rose on Tuesday due to slack supplies in the local market as farmers held back on hopes of better prices and improved demand from stockists.

* Arrivals from the new season harvest would start rolling in by the month end.

* At 0955 GMT, the October contract was 3.88 percent higher at 7,490 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Demand in the spot market is very good because of improved buying from stockists but supplies are thin," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities. He expects the October contract to touch 7,800 rupees in the near term.

* However, higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of bumper harvest on expanded area were seen weighing on prices at higher levels.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar rose 519 rupees to 8,183 rupees per 100 kg.

* Farmers in Rajasthan had sown guar on 3.5 million hectares as of Aug. 26 against 2.9 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, data from the state farm department showed.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on anticipation of higher area under cultivation in the winter months, mounting stocks while conducive weather for the summer sown pulses also weighed on the sentiment.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The October chana contract was down 0.83 percent at 3,112 rupees per 100 kg.

* "Chana prices are expected to fall further because demand is not improving as expected. The October contract may fall to 3,085 rupees by the end of the session," said Reddy.

* Spot chana fell 50 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)