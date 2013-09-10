BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
MUMBAI, Sept 10 Indian guar seed futures rose on Tuesday due to slack supplies in the local market as farmers held back on hopes of better prices and improved demand from stockists.
* Arrivals from the new season harvest would start rolling in by the month end.
* At 0955 GMT, the October contract was 3.88 percent higher at 7,490 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.
* "Demand in the spot market is very good because of improved buying from stockists but supplies are thin," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities. He expects the October contract to touch 7,800 rupees in the near term.
* However, higher carry-forward stocks and expectations of bumper harvest on expanded area were seen weighing on prices at higher levels.
* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar rose 519 rupees to 8,183 rupees per 100 kg.
* Farmers in Rajasthan had sown guar on 3.5 million hectares as of Aug. 26 against 2.9 million hectares in the same period a year earlier, data from the state farm department showed.
CHANA
Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell on anticipation of higher area under cultivation in the winter months, mounting stocks while conducive weather for the summer sown pulses also weighed on the sentiment.
* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.
* The October chana contract was down 0.83 percent at 3,112 rupees per 100 kg.
* "Chana prices are expected to fall further because demand is not improving as expected. The October contract may fall to 3,085 rupees by the end of the session," said Reddy.
* Spot chana fell 50 rupees to 3,100 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M