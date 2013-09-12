MUMBAI, Sept 12 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Thursday on hopes of some improvement in local demand in the festival season, though prospects of increased area under cultivation and higher stocks limited the upside.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 1001 GMT, the October chana contract was up 1.29 percent at 3,150 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Some demand is seen at lower prices but prices are unlikely to sustain at higher levels because stocks are very high," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Spot chana rose 30 rupees to 3,130 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures rose on slack domestic supplies, and demand from millers and stockists, though expectations of a bumper harvest due to expanded area under cultivation are seen weighing on sentiment.

* The October contract was 2.70 percent higher at 7,990 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Millers and stockists are very active in the market but supplies are less from the old crop as farmers have held back supplies," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner in Rajasthan.

* Supplies from the old crop have been falling as farmers hold back on hopes of better prices, and arrivals from the new season harvest will only start rolling in by the month end.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 384 rupees to 8,656 rupees per 100 kg. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)