MUMBAI, Sept 13 Indian chana, or chickpea, futures rose on Friday tracking firm cues from the spot market due to festival buying, though anticipation of higher sowing on ample rains and mounting stocks capped the gains.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* At 0923 GMT, the October chana contract was up 0.62 percent at 3,240 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Chana is expected to trade in the range of 3,000-3,500 rupees. Some buying at lower levels is expected to keep prices firm in the near term but any sharp upside is unlikely because stocks are high," said Pramod Bansal, a trader from Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

* Spot chana rose 98 rupees to 3,248 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi.

GUAR

Indian guar seed futures fell more than 3 percent on expectations of higher output as farmers expanded area under cultivation and on conducive weather.

* The October contract was 3.36 percent lower at 7,770 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Output is likely to be bumper because acreage has increased. The October contract is likely to fall to 7,100 rupees," said Chowda Reddy, a senior analyst with Inditrade Derivatives and Commodities.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar fell 151.5 rupees to 8,112.5 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season harvest will start rolling in by the month end. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Sunil Nair)