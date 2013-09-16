MUMBAI, Sept 16 Indian guar seed futures rose on Monday as lack of rains during the growth of the sown crop have caused some concerns over the yield, while thin domestic supplies aided the upside in prices.

* At this stage the sown crop requires at least 1-2 spell of rains for proper growth and the absence of rains could hit the yield.

* At 0921 GMT, the October contract was 1.35 percent higher at 7,520 rupees per 100 kg on the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange.

* "Around 1-2 spell of rains are required for the proper development of the crop, in the absence of which the yield could hit. There have been no rains since past 15-20 days in the leading guar cultivating areas," said Mahendra Sonawat, a trader from Bikaner, Rajasthan, the top producer.

* At Jodhpur, a key market in Rajasthan, spot guar rose 125 rupees to 7,900 rupees per 100 kg.

* Supplies from the new season harvest will start rolling in by the month end.

CHANA

Indian chana, or chickpea, futures fell due to higher stocks, weak local demand and anticipation of higher sowing on ample rains.

* Chickpea is a rabi crop sown during winter. Farmers depend on rains to moisten the land for sowing.

* The October chana contract was down 0.48 percent at 3,142 rupees per 100 kg on the NCDEX.

* "Festival demand is not picking up as expected. Higher area under summer sown pulses and expectations of increased acreage for chana is keeping prices under pressure," said Nitin Taori, a trader from Khamgaon, Maharashtra.

* Spot chana fell 58 rupees to 3,146 rupees per 100 kg in Delhi. (Reporting by Meenakshi Sharma; Editing by Anand Basu)